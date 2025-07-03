ICE Arrests Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Mexican Warrant

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of Mexican former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles on an active Mexican warrant tied to weapons trafficking and alleged cartel connections, Breitbart reported.

The 39-year-old boxer, who recently returned to the ring to face YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, is at the center of an international criminal investigation. His arrest was confirmed by officials in an X post from the Department of Homeland Security, who said that he will be transferred to Mexican authorities after processing.

According to a statement provided to TMZ Sports, DHS officials emphasized the severity of the charges Chavez faces.

"This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs.

She added: "Under President Trump, no one is above the law — including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over."

Chavez's arrest comes just days after his return to boxing, where he suffered a loss to Paul. Before last week's match, his last fight took place in 2024, where he defeated Uriah Hall by unanimous decision.

Once seen as a rising star in the boxing world, Chavez held the WBC middleweight title between 2011 and 2012 but has since struggled both in and out of the ring, facing suspensions and criticism over training discipline.

The arrest underscores the Trump administration's heightened focus on cracking down on cartel activity and deporting people accused of serious crimes. The Department of Homeland Security has emphasized that high-profile figures will not be exempt from prosecution or removal.