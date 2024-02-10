×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: julie turner | north korea | tokyo | seoul | human rights | nuclear | joe biden

US Special Envoy on North Korea to Visit Tokyo, Seoul

Saturday, 10 February 2024 12:02 PM EST

The U.S. special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul on Monday, the State Department said.

On the visit through Feb. 22, Turner will meet with government officials, activists and North Korean defectors, the department said in a news release on its website on Friday.

"Special Envoy Turner's trip will underscore the U.S. commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, increasing access to uncensored information within the closed country, and empowering survivor voices advocating for concrete change," the release said.

Turner assumed the post in July last year, after it had been vacant since 2017, with the United States focusing more on bringing North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear program during the period the posting was unfilled.

President Joe Biden, however, had vowed on taking office that human rights would be at the center of his foreign policy.

Pyongyang denounced Turner – a Korean speaker and former director of the State Department's Office of East Asia and the Pacific in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor – as "wicked" and "mudslinging" after she was appointed.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul on Monday, the State Department said.
julie turner, north korea, tokyo, seoul, human rights, nuclear, joe biden, foreign policy
189
2024-02-10
Saturday, 10 February 2024 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved