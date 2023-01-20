Missing Actor Julian Sands' Car Found in California Search

A car belonging to Julian Sands has been found during a search operation to locate the missing actor.

Sands disappeared last Friday while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. Search efforts have been hindered by poor conditions but officials have said there is "no hard deadline" for ending the mission, according to the Independent.

In the latest update, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's department said it discovered Sands' vehicle located in a car park believed to be where he left it before setting out on his hike. His family has since towed it away.

Police have also revealed that Sands appeared to be on the move Sunday, with data from his mobile phone showing him headed to the "Mount Baldy area."

"On January 15, 2023, phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area," said a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure."

Sands' son, Henry, has joined the search and is retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber, according to the Independent.

Meanwhile, Irish star Kevin Ryan has described Sands as a "powerful hiker" who he believes can "get through this." He made the remarks in a message of hope shared on Twitter.

"Julian, please be ok!" Ryan wrote. "I hike with Julian in Los Angeles and he introduced me to #mtbaldy He is a powerful hiker & always prepared. If anyone can get through this he can. I know he knows that mountain backwards."

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View." He also had major roles in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991′s "Naked Lunch," 1993′s "Boxing Helena," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.