×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: julian sands | actor | missing | s. california | mountains | hiking

Actor Julian Sands Missing in Southern California Mountains

Julian Sands looks on
(AP)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 08:43 PM EST

Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks, and have not been able to resume since, Huerta said.

They are searching for Sands as weather allows with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it's safe, authorities said.

The latest in a series of storms that have created dangerous mountain conditions swept into Southern California on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers have recently died in the area.

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View."

He also had major roles in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991′s "Naked Lunch," 1993′s "Boxing Helena," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.
julian sands, actor, missing, s. california, mountains, hiking
221
2023-43-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved