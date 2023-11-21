House GOP Subpoenas Deputy Prosecutor in Hunter Biden Case

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a subpoena on Tuesday to Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, a central figure in the Hunter Biden probe who, it was asserted by IRS whistleblowers, repeatedly blocked efforts to investigate President Joe Biden.

Jordan summoned Wolf to appear before the committee on Dec. 7, exactly one month after special counsel David Weiss, also the U.S attorney for Delaware. Wolf is the AUSA for Delaware.

The subpoena to Wolf is the latest in a series of demands Jordan and fellow Republican chairs have made as part of their sprawling impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden and President Biden's brother James received subpoenas last week.

The inquiry is focused both on the Biden family's international business affairs and the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden, which Republicans claim has been slow-walked and stonewalled since the case was opened in 2018.

In his letter, reviewed by Newsmax, Jordan asserted that Wolf deviated “from standard investigative protocol” several times, according to the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, in the following ways:

Telling defense counsel about a potential search warrant for Hunter Biden’s abandoned storage unit and later objecting to executing a search warrant on the storage unit;"

Prohibiting investigators from asking witnesses about “the big guy” or “dad,” presumably referring to President Biden;"

Ordering investigators to remove from a search warrant any reference to “Political Figure 1,” that is, President Biden;

Prohibiting investigators from following up on evidence of criminal campaign finance violations;

Forbidding investigators from interviewing Hunter Biden’s adult children.

“Given your critical role you played in the investigation of Hunter Biden, you are uniquely situated to shed light on whether President Biden played any role in the Department’s investigation and whether he attempted, in any way, to directly or indirectly obstruct ether that investigation or our investigation,” Jordan wrote.

Also in the letter, Jordan acknowledged the many times the committee asked for the Justice Department’s “voluntary compliance” with producing Wolf, but to no avail, adding that DOJ’s “reasons for not allowing you to provide testimony are unpersuasive.”

Weiss testified earlier this month behind closed doors and denied accusations of political interference, continuing to insist the he had and still has "full authority" to pursue any and all charges against Hunter Biden.

Information from the The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related stories: