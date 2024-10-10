WATCH TV LIVE

2 US Judges Refuse to Extend Voter Registration Following Hurricanes

Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:24 PM EDT

Two federal judges have declined to extend voter registration in Florida and Georgia for the country's Nov. 5 elections, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Civil rights groups had argued the storms, which have collectively killed more than 200 people and cut power supply to millions, left residents with "hardships" that hindered their ability to register to vote ahead of the deadlines.

Despite this, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta denied a request by the state's NAACP chapter, the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, and New Georgia Project on Thursday to extend the state's voter registration up to Oct. 14.

In a bench ruling, that was not immediately available online, Ross said arguments made by the plaintiffs' "lacked clarity and detail," according to CNN.

"We did not hear from anyone specifically who could not register to vote," Ross said.

The ruling came a day after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee denied a similar request made by the League of Women Voters of Florida and the state NAACP chapter to extend the Oct. 7 deadline by 10 days.

The NAACP, which advocates for racial justice and rights for Black Americans, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Florida, historically a battleground state, has shifted right in recent years.

Georgia is one of seven closely contested states that are expected to determine the outcome of the presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

