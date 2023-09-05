Judge Backs Federal Injunction in Gun Conversion Case

A U.S. District Court judge this week approved a government injunction to prohibit a North Dakota gunmaker from selling triggers that increase a rifle’s rate of fire.

U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison in Brooklyn wrote in a decision issued Tuesday that the Department of Justice is likely to prove that Rare Breed Triggers LLC’s “forced-reset triggers” are illegal machine guns. According to the government, the FRT-15 triggers sold by Rare Breed Triggers enable a semi-automatic rifle similar to an AR-15 to fire faster than a military-grade M-16 machine gun that’s capable of firing more than 700 rounds per minute.

Morrison noted that the defendants, Rare Breed Triggers and its owners, defrauded their customers by claiming the FRT-15 triggers were “absolutely” legal without actually obtaining approval from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Defendants declined to seek ATF classification of the FRT-15 and instead simply assured RBT's customers that the device was 'legal' precisely because they knew that allowing ATF to examine their device before bringing it to market might kill their proverbial golden goose," the judge wrote.

Morrison’s ruling came less than a week after a U.S. District Court judge in Texas said that a ban on force-reset triggers was “likely unlawful” and temporarily prohibited its enforcement.