Shop Owner's Lawsuit Against Rep. Schiff Tossed

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 02:49 PM EDT

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a defamation lawsuit against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., by John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the Delaware computer shop where Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop in 2019.

Isaac in May sued Schiff, CNN, the Daily Beast, and Politico, claiming financial and reputational damage after they alleged the leak was Russian disinformation.

"Schiff had not received reports that the Hunter Biden laptop information was part of a Russian disinformation campaign; therefore, Schiff knowingly and intentionally made the false statements," Mac Isaac said in his lawsuit, adding, "Schiff knowingly conveyed false information with the intent to harm the reputation of" Mac Isaac.

Mac Isaac had asked for damages of $1.5 million to replace his "lost income resulting from Schiff’s false and defamatory statements."

Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled Friday that the suit against Schiff will be dismissed. She said the remainder of the case will be handled by the Delaware courts.

Biden, son of President Joe Biden, last week sued Isaac for invading his privacy and wrongfully sharing his personal data for political purposes.

The case was filed as a countersuit to one filed by Isaac against Biden.

"Mac Isaac intended and knew, or clearly should have known, that people to whom he provided the data that he believed to belong to Mr. Biden would use it against then-candidate Joseph Biden and to assist then-President Trump," Hunter Biden's lawyers wrote in a court filing last Friday.

Friday, 24 March 2023 02:49 PM
