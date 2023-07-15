Judge Holds Strict Oregon Gun Law Constitutional

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Oregon's law banning large-capacity magazines and mandating residents acquire a permit to purchase firearms does not violate the Second Amendment.

U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut found in a 122-page ruling after a week-long trial, that Oregon Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale, transfer, and import of gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires a permit to obtain a gun, "is constitutional."

The Oregon Firearms Federation filed a lawsuit in November, arguing that the gun control law was unconstitutional. But in response to Friday's ruling, the group stated the judge's ruling "wasn't entirely unexpected."

"What we have read defies belief," the Open Firearms Federation wrote in a statement. "While not entirely unexpected, Immergut's ruling is simple nonsense and sure to be overturned at the 9th circuit. When faced with the clear and undeniable issues about all magazines being banned and the permit system being completely unworkable, she essentially said 'not my problem.'

"We are sure," the group continued, "there will be plenty of parsing of this absurd decision in the coming days, but it was clear from the very first day that Immergut was both painfully ignorant and in the pocket of Oregon's far left 'Department of Justice.'"

The Associated Press reported that the law has been challenged in court by the Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation, and individual gun owners. They assert that it violates the Oregon Constitution.

Nonetheless, according to The Hill, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum praised Friday's ruling but acknowledged that the law could not move forward until the trial, scheduled for September, is held in a lower court.

"For now," Rosenblum wrote, "Measure 114 remains on hold due to a state court order from Harney County. But our team looks forward to ultimately prevailing in the state courts as well."