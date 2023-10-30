Judge Blocks Feds From Cutting Texas Border Fence

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the Biden administration from cutting through razor wire installed by Texas authorities to discourage unlawful immigration.

Texas officials last week filed a lawsuit in Del Rio, Texas, requesting that federal border authorities be prevented from interfering with the miles of wire running along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the administration of "undermining" the state's border security efforts, and "damaging Texas' ability to effectively deter illegal entry into its territory."

U.S. Western District of Texas Judge Alia Moses on Monday ordered the federal government to stop cutting through the razor wire pending the outcome of a Nov. 7 hearing on Paxton's request, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.

"BREAKING NEWS - Federal judge issues emergency Temporary Restraining Order against #BidenAdministration prohibiting @DHSgov @CBP from "disassembling, degrading, tampering with" #Texas concertina wire barriers," Texas Public Policy Foundation Executive Director and General Counsel Robert Henneke posted on social media platform X.

"@TPPF is co-counsel with @TXAG on behalf of the State of Texas"

Henneke attached a screen grab of the judge's order to his post.

In its lawsuit and in the separate request for the temporary ruling, the state noted that the wires are installed on private properties along the Rio Grande with the owners' permission.

In her order, Moses stipulated one exception that would allow federal officials to cut the wire.

"The Court shall grant the temporary relief requested, with one important exception for any medical emergency that mostly likely results in serious bodily injury or death to a person, absent any boats or other life-saving apparatus available to avoid such medical emergencies prior to reaching the concertina wire barrier," the judge wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security last week said that border agents "have a responsibility under federal law" to protect migrants from being injured regardless of their legal status, the Caller Times reported.

Border Patrol agents were seen cutting and moving coils of wire two days after the state filed its lawsuit.

Reuters reported the wire fencing was installed by the Texas National Guard as part of Operation Lone Star, an initiative launched by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021.

Moses was appointed to the federal bench in 2002 by then-President George W. Bush.