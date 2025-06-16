Judge Deems Trump's NIH Grant Cuts Illegal

A federal judge in Boston on Monday said the termination of National Institutes of Health grants for research on diversity-related topics by President Donald Trump's administration's was "void and illegal," and accused the government of discriminating against minorities and LGBT people.

U.S. District Judge William Young during a non-jury trial said NIH violated federal law by arbitrarily canceling more than $1 billion in research grants because of their perceived connection to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Young said he was reinstating grants that had been awarded to organizations and Democratic-led states that sued over the terminations. And the judge strongly suggested that as the case proceeds he could issue a more sweeping decision.