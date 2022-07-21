Judge Blocks Louisiana Abortion Ban

A judge has barred Louisiana officials from enforcing a state law banning abortions — for now, according to The Advocate.

District Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday blocking the ban, which was designed to go into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Clinics are allowed to continue providing abortion procedures while a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others continues.

Plaintiffs don’t deny that the state can now ban abortions as a result of the Supreme Court ruling. Instead, they maintain that Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law.

State officials anticipate that the case will ultimately end up before the Louisiana Supreme Court.

"We believe that ultimately we will prevail and the rule of law will be upheld," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said during a news conference, earlier in the week. "Those people who don’t like it have two choices — they can try to change the law, but if they find themselves in the minority of ideas then they can pack their bags and go somewhere else."