×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | louisiana | abortion | law

Judge Blocks Louisiana Abortion Ban

Judge Blocks Louisiana Abortion Ban
House Democrats join an abortion rights protest with the Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 21 July 2022 01:43 PM EDT

A judge has barred Louisiana officials from enforcing a state law banning abortions — for now, according to The Advocate

District Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday blocking the ban, which was designed to go into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

Clinics are allowed to continue providing abortion procedures while a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others continues. 

Plaintiffs don’t deny that the state can now ban abortions as a result of the Supreme Court ruling. Instead, they maintain that Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law.

State officials anticipate that the case will ultimately end up before the Louisiana Supreme Court.

"We believe that ultimately we will prevail and the rule of law will be upheld," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said during a news conference, earlier in the week. "Those people who don’t like it have two choices — they can try to change the law, but if they find themselves in the minority of ideas then they can pack their bags and go somewhere else."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A judge has barred Louisiana officials from enforcing a state law banning abortions — for now, according to The Advocate.
judge, louisiana, abortion, law
182
2022-43-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved