Judge Judy: Trump's N.Y. Charges, Conviction 'Nonsense'

TV's outspoken "Judge Judy" Sheindlin says she doesn't think Donald Trump should have become president, but at the same time, she thinks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's business records conviction against him was "nonsense."

Further, Sheindlin, a retired Manhattan Family Court judge turned reality TV star, insisted in an interview airing Friday on Max's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" that Bragg should have concentrated his efforts instead on the Big Apple's criminal problems, reports The Hill.

"You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was," Sheindlin told Wallace. [Bragg] doesn't like him [Donald Trump] — New York City didn't like him for a while."

Sheindlin said she'd be happier, as a Manhattan property owner, if "the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers' money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense."

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump in late May of all 34 counts of falsifying business records during his first presidential campaign in 2016 to conceal allegations of affairs, and Sheindlin said that as a taxpayer, she resents that Bragg was "using the system for [his] own personal self-aggrandizement."

Meanwhile, Sheindlin, who endorsed former Republican candidate Nikki Haley over Trump in January, said she thinks Trump was a "good businessman, a real estate guy, and he was certainly terrific on 'The Apprentice.' "

But, she said, "I don't think that Donald ever should have been president and I don't think that even Donald thought he was going to be president."