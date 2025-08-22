WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: judge | habba | attorney | republican

Judge Who Ruled Against Habba Longtime Republican

By    |   Friday, 22 August 2025 06:16 PM EDT

The New Jersey federal judge that ruled Alina Habba was unlawfully serving as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey is a longtime Republican and member of the conservative Federalist Society, reported the Hill.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a Pennsylvania-based Obama appointee, made his ruling Thursday, saying Habba had “exercised the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey without lawful authority since July 1, 2025.”

He also said she was disqualified from participating in any of their cases moving forward, as well as "any ongoing" cases in the office.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday she would immediately appeal Brann’s ruling while Habba called him a “rogue” judge.

“I am the pick of the president,” Habba said Thursday on Fox. “I am the pick of Pam Bondi, our attorney general, and I will serve this country like I have for the last several years, in any capacity.

“We will not fall to rogue judges. We will not fall to people trying to be political when they should just be doing their job: respecting the president."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The New Jersey federal judge that ruled Alina Habba was unlawfully serving as the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey is a longtime Republican and member of the conservative Federalist Society, reports the Hill.
judge, habba, attorney, republican
186
2025-16-22
Friday, 22 August 2025 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved