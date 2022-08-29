Georgia Judge Delays Gov. Kemp Testimony in Trump Interference Case

A judge on Monday denied a motion from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies, The Hill reported.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney delayed the testimony until after November's governor election rematch between Kemp, a Republican, and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp's attorneys had sought to quash the subpoena, arguing that his role as governor gives him immunity from having to testify in the case, The Hill reported.

"The Governor is in the midst of re-election campaign and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the District Attorney, the Governor's opponent, or the Governor himself to influence the outcome of that election," McBurney wrote in the order.

The investigation revolves around whether Trump and his allies sought to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.