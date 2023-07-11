×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: judge | delays | donald trump | documents | walt nauta | aileen cannon

Judge Delays First Hearing in Trump Documents Case

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 03:27 PM EDT

The first hearing in former President Donald Trump's criminal case involving classified documents has been pushed to July 18.

A court order Monday established the new date after a dispute in which special counsel Jack Smith implied that Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta were seeking an "unnecessary" delay by moving the date back from this coming Friday, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

Nauta had submitted a request to delay the hearing due to his main attorney, Stanley Woodward, having prior obligations this week at a bench trial in Washington, D.C.

Earlier Tuesday, the Examiner reported that Trump wants the classified documents trial postponed until after the 2024 general election. Trump, currently the leading contender to win the Republican presidential nomination, and his aide, Nauta, are scheduled to go on trial in December.

The first hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon may not be conducted in public due to the sensitivity surrounding the classified materials, the Examiner reported.

It will likely be the first of many proceedings before the actual trial begins.

Smith disputed Nauta's request to delay the first hearing. The special counsel wanted to know why Florida-based lawyer Sasha Dadan couldn't handle the hearing instead of Woodward.

"An indefinite continuance is unnecessary, will inject additional delay in this case, and is contrary to the public interest," Smith's team wrote in its filing, the Examiner reported.

Nauta said he had "little notice" that prosecutors would bring charges in the Southern District of Florida, where he would be required to have an attorney licensed in the state.

The Examiner said the co-defendant also raised concerns about his defense team's lack of security clearances. Nauta wrote that it was not reasonable to expect Dadan to assume a lead role on Friday.

A later filing on Monday showed that the defense team and the special counsel team agreed that July 18 would be the date of the first hearing.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges in connection to the classified documents case, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act.

Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges he helped the former president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021, Reuters reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The first hearing in former President Donald Trump's criminal case involving classified documents has been pushed to July 18.
judge, delays, donald trump, documents, walt nauta, aileen cannon
376
2023-27-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 03:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved