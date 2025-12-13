WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: judge | comey | case | files

Judge: Warrant Needed for Dismissed Comey Case Files

Saturday, 13 December 2025 01:32 PM EST

Prosecutors must return evidence seized from a key figure in the dismissed criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, but the U.S. Department of Justice can seek a new warrant for the information, a federal judge has ruled.

The ruling is at least a temporary setback for prosecutors mulling another attempt to charge Comey, one of President Donald Trump's critics whom the DOJ has sought to prosecute.

A lawyer for Richman declined to comment on Saturday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington ruled that while prosecutors must return files seized from Daniel Richman, a law professor and former attorney for Comey, a copy can be deposited with the court for safekeeping in the event that prosecutors seek a new warrant. Richman sued last month seeking to bar prosecutors from using material he alleged had been improperly seized from him during a probe in 2019 and 2020.

The probe ended in 2021 with no charges. Kollar-Kotelly, whose ruling was released Friday night, wrote that it was an unreasonable seizure of Richman's property to keep a copy of Richman's files without safeguarding them against being searched without a warrant in a new investigation.

However, the judge declined to block the Justice Department from using or relying on the materials in the future, saying prosecutors should be free to pursue leads based on what they learned from the files and pursue a warrant to obtain them again. Prosecutors used the files this year to build their case against Comey.

The former FBI director was indicted in October on charges of making false statements and obstructing Congress in connection with his 2020 testimony about FBI officials anonymously providing information to news outlets. A federal judge last month dismissed criminal cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James — another of Trump's perceived political enemies — after the judge determined that both indictments were secured by an unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney in Virginia's Eastern District. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prosecutors must return evidence seized from a key figure in the dismissed criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, but the U.S. Department of Justice can seek a new warrant for the information, a federal judge has ruled.
judge, comey, case, files
322
2025-32-13
Saturday, 13 December 2025 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved