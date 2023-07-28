×
Tags: judge andrew napolitano | newsmax | hunter biden

Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: 'Universal Deal' for Hunter Biden Unlikely

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 11:11 AM EDT

Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that Hunter Biden will likely not get a "universal deal that would end all the prosecutions against him" after his previous deal was rejected by a judge earlier this week.

Napolitano, in an interview on "Wake Up America" on Friday, said, "What happens next? The lawyers — his lawyers and the government's lawyers — will start from scratch. And the government's lawyers will lay out every single case that they can bring against him, and they'll see if they can come up with a deal, a universal deal, that would end all the prosecutions against him."

Napolitano added, "Can that happen? I don't think so. Because of the words that were exchanged in the courtroom the other day when defense counsel was shocked that the government … has more evidence and more cases."

He went on to say that House Republicans investigating Hunter Biden shouldn't be sending evidence to the judge presiding over his case, "They should be sending it to the prosecutor. I think they know that."

The judge also addressed the orders the judge gave Hunter Biden, which include not drinking or using drugs and to "actively seek employment."

"I wish I had a nickel … for everybody that asked me in the past 24 hours if his painting … counts as a job," Napolitano said. "A job is defined as some productive labor for which you received compensation. I don't know that he receives compensation for this."

He added, "However, there is a federal structure for bail, and that structure requires that you not take alcohol, you not take drugs, you not break the law, you work productively, and your report to a probation officer. So these conditions were not tailored for him, these conditions are in the in the federal rules. How strictly they will be enforced? I really … don't know."

Friday, 28 July 2023 11:11 AM
