Judge Lifts Limits on Special Counsel's Investigation of Trump

A federal judge on Monday authorized the release of former special counsel Jack Smith's findings on President Donald Trump's handling of classified materials, while giving Trump 60 days to challenge the decision before they are made public.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon kept in place an order barring the Department of Justice from sharing the portion of the report reviewing Trump's alleged mishandling of records with four congressional leaders, but said the restriction will automatically end on Feb. 24.

In her ruling, Cannon also rejected a bid to compel the release of the report, which covers an investigation into classified documents.

A day after Trump's inauguration, Cannon ruled that the DOJ cannot share Smith's classified documents report with members of Congress.

"In short, the Department offers no valid justification for the purportedly urgent desire to release to members of Congress case information in an ongoing criminal proceeding," Cannon wrote in January.

Cannon dismissed the classified documents case in July 2024.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have called for the Mar-a-Lago section of Smith's report to be released.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said they have no legal basis for withholding the report, especially after Smith was called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors, even though Smith asked that the testimony be made public.

"This Administration has repeatedly boasted that President Trump is 'the most transparent and accessible president in American history,'" Raskin wrote.

"Your campaign to bury Mr. Smith's report makes a joke out of that claim," Raskin wrote.

"You are permitting prosecutors to be hauled before Congress to defend their work while denying Congress and the American public the written record that would explain it," Raskin wrote.