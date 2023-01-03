Big Banks Fight to Dismiss Lawsuits of Jeffrey Epstein Accusers

JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are fighting to dismiss the lawsuits of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

The victims, who chose to be anonymous, accuse the banks of enabling Epstein's sex trafficking network. In November, a separate pair of lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, arguing the banks "knowingly and intentionally benefited" from "assisting, supporting, facilitating, and otherwise providing the most critical service for the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking organization to successfully rape, sexually assault, and coercively sex traffic" women, The Examiner reported.

In December, 30 motions to dismiss the class action suits were filed. At the time, Deutsche Bank's counsel stated that the claims did not "adequately" allege Deutsche was enabling Epstein's sex abuse ring when it provided banking services to him between 2013 and 2018.

"All of the plaintiff's claims are deficient and none can be maintained," representatives of Deutsche Bank argued in their dismissal filed on Friday.

David Boies, an attorney for the women, said, according to Reuters, he was "disappointed" by the banks' efforts to "avoid taking responsibility for their role in the expansion and perpetuation of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring."

Attorneys for JPMorgan said the victim who sued them should be entitled to justice but argued their claims were misdirected and thus "legally meritless." Both banks maintained that they had no obligation to protect the victims from Epstein, nor did they cause his abuses.

But coincidentally, and following a day after the banks' call for dismissing the victims' case, the U.S. Virgin Islands' top prosecutor, now former Attorney General Denise George, was fired by Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan after she accused JPMorgan in a federal lawsuit of turning a "blind eye" and facilitating the "concealment" of Epstein's sex trafficking activities.

"I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend," Bryan wrote in a statement, according to the Washington Times. "I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

JPMorgan held Epstein as a client from 2000 to 2013.