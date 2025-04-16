Warrant: Gov. Shapiro Firebombed for Being Pro-Israel

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was targeted in the arson attack on his residence because of the suspect's perception of Shapiro's stance on Palestinians, PennLive reported.

In a warrant for suspect Cody Balmer's electronic devices obtained by the outlet, Corporal Benjamin Forsythe of the Pennsylvania State Police says Balmer targeted the governor "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine," as well as Shapiro's Jewish faith. The warrant reportedly does not indicate why Shapiro's faith is thought to be a motive.

Following the early morning Sunday attack, Balmer called 911, identified himself and told the operator that Shapiro needs to know he "… will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

According to the warrant, Balmer continued, saying Shapiro needed to "stop having my friends killed" and "… our people have been put through too much by that monster."

The search warrant reportedly stated that Balmer's cadence and intonation sounded like he may have been reading from a script.

"You all know where to find me," the warrant says Balmer told 911. "I'm not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done."

Balmer placed his call to 911 less than an hour after the firebombing of the governor's mansion in Harrisburg.

On Sunday morning, Balmer's ex-girlfriend told police he had contacted her and said he was responsible for the arson. Balmer surrendered later Sunday at state police headquarters in Harrisburg.

In addition to the search warrant for his devices, police obtained search warrants for Balmer's parents' home, where he was living, and a storage unit.

Equipped with a hammer and Molotov cocktails, Balmer allegedly scaled the security fence surrounding the governor's residence and set it ablaze hours after Shapiro hosted a Passover Seder dinner to celebrate the first night of the Jewish holiday. Everyone was evacuated without incident, but the property was left severely damaged by the attack.

In the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas and other terror groups, Shapiro denounced the violence and expressed support for the Jewish state.

He also supported removing a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania last year during the wave of anti-Israel unrest on college campuses nationwide.

According to PennLive, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo has not yet decided whether he will charge Balmer under Pennsylvania's hate crime statute, but said he will push for more severe sentencing if he is convicted, based on his motives.

Balmer has reportedly been charged with eight crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated arson and terrorism, and is facing more than 100 years in prison.