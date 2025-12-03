Shapiro Disputes Harris Book: 'She's Trying to Cover Her A**'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had sharp criticism for how Kamala Harris described him in her book "107 Days."

In a new profile in The Atlantic, Shapiro angrily reacted to some shots that Harris, the Democratic nominee for president in the 2024 presidential election, took at him when describing her meeting with the Pennsylvania governor when she was vetting him to be her running mate.

Harris described him in the book as someone who felt he had already gotten the job, inquiring about featuring Pennsylvania artists in the vice-presidential residence and demanding "that he would be in the room for every decision."

Shapiro reportedly hijacked the conversation, Harris said, to the point she had to tell him he would not be her co-president.

"She wrote that in her book?" Shapiro said about the claim on the art in the residence. "That's complete and utter bulls***."

The Pennsylvania governor moved between outrage and exasperation as he heard the excerpts about him, The Atlantic reported.

"I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies," Shapiro said.

At the meeting, Shapiro arrived in an edgy mood, annoyed at his fellow Democrats who were trying to undermine his candidacy, The Atlantic reported.

Shapiro admitted that he ended up interviewing Harris at their meeting.

"I did ask a bunch of questions," an exasperated Shapiro said to The Atlantic.

"Wouldn't you ask questions if someone was talking to you about forming a partnership and working together?" Shapiro added.

"She's just trying to sell books and cover her a**," Shapiro continued.

"I shouldn't say 'cover her a**.' I think that's not appropriate," Shapiro said.

"She's trying to sell books. Period," he said.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Shapiro lost respect for Harris because of how she ignored Biden's obvious mental declines, The Atlantic reported.

Shapiro, who said he had known Harris for 20 years, said he received no heads-up about the comments in her book.