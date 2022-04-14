Late Rep. Don Young's Widow Endorses Revak in Alaska House Race

Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak has been endorsed by the widow of the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, to take her husband's seat in the House.

"I feel honor-bound to relay Congressman Young's belief," Anne Garland Young said in a video released by Revak's campaign. "Josh Revak has earned Congressman Young's trust and respect. And as the man of unique integrity he is, Josh will work tirelessly and honestly for our beloved Alaska in the U.S. Congress."

In her video endorsement, Garland Young said if her husband were still alive, he would have wanted Revak to succeed him in the House.

"I am certain if my sweetheart was here to do so, Congressman Young would express the same wish," she said.

An Iraq War veteran, Revak has a connection to the late congressman, having served as co-chair of Young's reelection campaign.

The Hill reported Revak is just one of a crowded field of 48 candidates running to replace Young, who died March 18 at the age of 88. Young was the dean of the House and the longest-serving GOP congressman in history when he died.

The four dozen candidates looking to be Young's successor will square off in a June 11 special primary election, with the top four vote getters advancing to an Aug. 16 special general election.