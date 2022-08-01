Sen. Hawley Against Finland, Sweden Joining NATO

The United States should not expand its security commitments in Europe by voting to have Finland and Sweden join NATO due to a more pressing threat from China, Sen. Josh Hawley wrote in an article in The National Interest on Monday.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, acknowledged that it's "entirely understandable" why "Finland and Sweden want to join the Atlantic Alliance to head off further Russian aggression in Europe … given their location and security needs," but insisted that "America's greatest foreign adversary doesn't loom over Europe. It looms in Asia."

Hawley said that "when it comes to Chinese imperialism, the American people should know the truth: the United States is not ready to resist it. Expanding American security commitments in Europe now would only make that problem worse — and America, less safe."

Hawley emphasized that "as the 2018 and 2022 U.S. National Defense Strategies both acknowledge, the United States cannot defeat China and Russia in two major wars at the same time. And we are not where we need to be in Asia."

He said this means that "in the face of this stark reality, we must choose. We must do less in Europe (and elsewhere) in order to prioritize China and Asia."

Hawley said the U.S. "is currently not prepared to fend off Chinese military aggression in the Pacific … not least because we have been distracted for too long by nation-building activities in the Middle East and legacy commitments in Europe."

Hawley’s stance goes against that of most of his fellow Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, The Hill reported.

But Hawley wrote in The National Interest that Sweden and Finland have "advanced economies, with capable militaries. But they haven't yet made the policy commitments appropriate to their geostrategic positions."

While Hawley said the U.S. should not abandon NATO, he insisted that "it's time for our European allies to do more. In particular, they must take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe by investing more in their own militaries."