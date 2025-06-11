Sen. Hawley Launches Investigation of LA Riots

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., initiated an inquiry on Wednesday into whether the Los Angeles protests are funded by a nonprofit group, he announced on X.

In the post, Hawley asked: "Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn't spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, I'm launching an investigation to find out."

Hawley wrote to Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA, requesting information on the organization's alleged role in funding the violence, the Daily Caller stated.

The senator is also requesting that the group preserve various documents from Nov. 5, 2024, to the present.

"While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of American democracy, these demonstrations have escalated into lawless mob actions," Hawley said in the letter.

"Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions," Hawley said, pointing out to Salas that "bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech."

CHIRLA is a left-wing nonprofit in Los Angeles that received nearly $34 million in government grants during the Biden administration, according to tax filings for fiscal 2023.

Service Employees International Union advertised a news conference with CHIRLA in Los Angeles, which took place Friday, according to the Daily Caller.

A CHIRLA spokesperson told the New York Post that besides this news conference, "we have not participated, coordinated, or been part of the protests being registered in Los Angeles."