Sen. Hawley: DHS Must Respond to New Whistleblower Claims

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has called for an investigation into alleged security failures occurring on the day of Donald Trump's attempted assassination due to new whistleblower information.

Hawley sent a letter on Monday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers based on new whistleblower information suggesting that law enforcement personnel were assigned to be on the roof of a building during Trump's attempted assassination but abandoned the post.

"Contrary to [Secret Service] Director [Kimberly] Cheatle's public statements about the 'safety' of the sloped roof of American Glass Research Building 6," wrote Hawley, "one whistleblower with direct knowledge of Secret Service planning for the event alleges that there was supposed to be a law enforcement presence on the roof that day [...] but this person abandoned his or her post due to the hot weather.

"The whistleblower further alleges that concerns over the heat prompted law enforcement to forgo patrolling Building 6 and instead to station security personnel inside the building," Hawley continued.

On Friday, Hawley visited the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, following the attempted assassination of Trump. Multiple whistleblowers have confirmed that the event was considered a "loose" security event.

Consequently, Hawley has requested that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee conduct a detailed and open inquiry into the incident, which would involve testimony under oath from DHS and Secret Service officials.

Hawley's push for a comprehensive investigation seeks to guarantee accountability and transparency from these agencies.