House Bill Backs B-2s, Bunker-Buster Bombs for Israel

Legislation introduced in the House on Wednesday would authorize the U.S. to deliver stealth fighters and bunker-buster bombs to Israel should Iran resume its quest to produce a nuclear weapon.

The Bunker Busting Act of 2025 is sponsored by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and co-sponsored by Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y. It authorizes the president to support Israel's defense by providing Massive Ordinance Penetrator bombs and aircraft required to deploy them to take out Iran's underground nuclear infrastructure and prevent the Islamic regime from producing a nuclear weapon.

"Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, and one of America's top enemies, can never have a nuclear weapon," Gottheimer said in a news release. "That's why I strongly supported our military actions earlier this month. Iran has killed scores of Americans, including our service members, and repeatedly attacked our key democratic ally, Israel. Israel must be able to defend herself against Iran and ensure that Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities."

Gottheimer introduced similar legislation in 2022 and 2024, but it didn't progress beyond the House floor.

The legislation was introduced less than two weeks after President Donald Trump ordered a squadron of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to target Iranian nuclear facilities with MOP bombs, known as bunker busters, because they are designed to destroy deeply buried targets. The U.S. dropped more than a dozen MOP bombs on Iran's underground facilities in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz amid Israel's 12-day conflict with the Islamic regime. The conflict ended June 24 following a ceasefire brokered by Trump.

But Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, reportedly said Sunday that the Islamic regime will "never stop" enriching uranium. Iran had enriched uranium up to 60%, according to the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, short of the 90% needed to create a nuclear weapon.

Although Israel dropped hundreds of bombs on Iranian nuclear and military facilities during the conflict and has smaller bunker-busting munitions in its arsenal, only U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth fighters can deliver the 30,000-pound MOP bombs.

Lawler said in the news release that the legislation is a "stand to protect Israel and stop Iran's nuclear threat."

"Iran's uranium stockpile makes clear that the danger is real," Lawler said. "This bill gives the president the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training they need to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place."