N.Y. Rep.: Adjust Constitution to Reverse Immunity Ruling

Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., has taken aim at the Supreme Court's recent ruling regarding presidential immunity, proposing a constitutional amendment Wednesday that would reverse the high court's finding that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts while they were in office.

"Earlier this month the Supreme Court of the United States undermined not just the foundation of our constitutional government, but the foundation of our democracy," Morelle said, according to The Hill. "At its core, our nation relies on the principle that no American stands above another in the eyes of the law."

Morelle's office told The Hill the proposed amendment would explicitly state that "no official may invoke immunity for criminal actions solely on the basis of the duties of their office."

"The American people expect their leaders to be held to the same standards we hold for any member of our community," Morelle said. "Presidents are not monarchy, they are not tyrants, and shall not be immune."

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have absolute immunity for actions taken as part of their core job responsibilities, as well as a degree of presumptive immunity for all other official acts.

Former President Donald Trump, who filed the lawsuit regarding his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., hailed the decision as a victory. The ruling sent the case back to a lower court to decide if his actions regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol apply.

When the Supreme Court rules on a constitutional matter, the judgment is nearly always final. The court itself can overturn the decision in a later applicable case, such as what happened with abortion, or it can be altered through a constitutional amendment, which is what happened with slavery.

Widely condemned by Democrats, critics of the decision maintain the Supreme Court contradicted the intent of the nation's founders by ruling that Trump is immune from prosecution for certain actions.