Dr. Lamelas to Newsmax: Doubts Trump's Heart Has a Problem

Dr. Joseph Lamelas, a cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the Center for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery at Naples Comprehensive Health in Florida, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he doubts President Donald Trump has "anything that's significant with his heart," pointing to the president's energy and stamina.

Trump earlier this month told The Wall Street Journal that he takes a higher dose of daily aspirin than his doctors recommend and has been doing so for 25 years.

The president in July was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, and a memo released by the White House in December noted his cardiovascular system is in "excellent health."

Appearing on "American Agenda," Lamelas said a baby aspirin would likely be sufficient to take daily, while emphasizing that the public does not have complete information about Trump's condition.

"Now, a baby aspirin should be sufficient," Lamelas said.

"I don't think you need to take as much as he takes. But again, I don't think we know what he has."

Lamelas added that without knowing the specifics of Trump's medical history, it is difficult for outside observers to draw firm conclusions.

Still, he suggested that Trump's ability to maintain an intense public schedule does not match what he typically sees in patients with serious cardiac problems.

"And with his energy and his strength and his stamina, I doubt that he has anything that's significant with his heart, because not too many patients his age could do what he does on a daily basis," Lamelas said.

Lamelas did not cite a medical report or provide details about Trump's aspirin use beyond his general assessment. He did not describe a specific diagnosis, and his comments were presented as a medical opinion based on limited publicly available information.

Aspirin is sometimes used in low doses as part of a preventive strategy for certain patients at risk of cardiovascular events, though physicians often weigh the potential benefits against risks such as bleeding.

Lamelas suggested that if aspirin is being taken, a lower dose may be adequate in many cases.

He reiterated that he was not making a definitive diagnosis but rather offering perspective on what he would expect if a significant heart issue were present.

Trump, 79, has maintained a demanding schedule in recent months, including travel and lengthy speeches at public events.

Lamelas said that kind of activity level is uncommon for many people in Trump's age group and, in his view, makes a serious heart condition less likely.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com