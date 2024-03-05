Jordan Peterson Will Testify on Bank Collusion

Dr. Jordan Peterson will be testifying on Capitol Hill this week at a House hearing on the accusations that government is colluding with banks to surveil private financial information of U.S. citizens.

The House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will be holding the hearing on Thursday. Earlier this year, Jordan had announced that his committee obtained documents showing that the federal government flagged monetary transactions using terms such as "MAGA" and "Trump" for financial institutions.

"We now know the federal government flagged terms like 'MAGA' and 'TRUMP,' to financial institutions if Americans completed transactions using those terms. What was also flagged? If you bought a religious text, like a BIBLE, or shopped at Bass Pro Shop," Jordan posted to X at the time.

Peterson has raised concerns about government abuse of the financial system ever since February of 2022, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to freeze the money of the "Freedom Convoy" members after they protested restrictive COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

At the time, Peterson warned that "'accounts will be frozen' means the Canadian government can now steal your money with the collusion of the banks because you provided financial support to a protest against the government. If you think this is a good idea you deserve what's coming to you."

He posted to X last year that "your seizure of Canadian bank accounts was the worst single act of the most reprehensible government in Canadian history."

Other witnesses expected to be at Thursday's hearing include Jeremy Tedesco, senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom; Brian Knight, senior research fellow and director of Innovation and Governance at George Mason University's Mercatus Center at George Mason University; and Norbert Michel, vice president and director of the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives.