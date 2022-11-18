House Judiciary Republicans Setting Sights on DHS' Mayorkas

Rep, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas make certain officials available for interviews with the panel and turn over documents concerning the operations and actions of the department

His demand came in a Friday letter to Mayorkas, which was also signed by Reps. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Darrell Issa, R-Calif. The letter was tweeted out by CNN's Manu Raju.

"Over the past 21 months, we have made several requests for information and documents concerning the operations and actions of the Department of Homeland Security and its components.

The letter noted that Mayorkas has "ignored these requests" or has "failed" to respond sufficiently.

"Please be aware that if our requests remain outstanding at the beginning of the 118th Congress, the committee may be forced to resort to compulsory process to obtain the material we required," the Republicans wrote.

The letter also asked Mayorkas to schedule an interview with the committee and informed him that 10 other officials, including Chief Raul Ortiz of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, also be available for interviews.

"To avoid any unnecessary delay in receiving the testimony of these employees, we ask that you direct your staff to work with committee staff now on scheduling these events," the letter said.

And it reminded Mayorkas that "the Judiciary Committee is authorized to conduct oversight of matters involving the Department of Homeland Security pursuant to the rules of the House of Representatives."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel retweeted the letter and wrote: "Five million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Joe Biden took office. House Republicans are putting Biden on notice — they will be held accountable."