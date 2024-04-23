Answers Sought as Federal Student Aid Site Fizzles

Two Republicans lawmakers want to determine if a glitch-prone federal aid site is a direct result of funds being reallocated to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness initiatives.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., wrote Tuesday to the Office of the Inspector General for the Education Department demanding answers on the botched rollout of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

"It remains unclear whether those funds were used to promote an efficient overhaul of the FAFSA form or for other projects, specifically the $153 billion in student loan 'forgiveness' approved to date," the letter read.

In August 2022, Biden proposed a massive program to cancel billions in student loan debt, yet that initial attempt was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court the next year. Undeterred, the Biden administration this month announced a new plan to "provide debt relief to over 30 million Americans" stating that it would not only benefit borrowers, but the "entire economy."

In their letter, Ernst and Letlow contend that during the budget negotiations of 2023, Republicans offered a 20% increase for FAFSA provided the money would not go to any student debt relief, yet Democrats dismissed that proposal.

"Millions of Americans who responsibly paid their loans or chose not to pursue higher education will now be responsible for repaying the loans of others," Ernst and Letlow noted.

FAFSA, the student loan application program used by millions of students and thousands of universities, has been plagued by issues since its updated interface was unveiled in October. The glitches have resulted in millions of students caught in limbo without a clear understanding of their financial obligations and, as a result, the colleges they can afford.

Ernst previously expressed concern about FAFSA in February, writing to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about how allocated assets would negatively impact those in the farming community.