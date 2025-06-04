Sens. Ernst, Cruz Demand NPR Grant Accountability

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Ted Cruz of Texas demanded transparency from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Tuesday over a $1.9 million grant awarded to National Public Radio last year, citing concerns over editorial bias and accountability, according to a press release provided to Newsmax.

The senators criticized CPB's withholding of information regarding NPR's compliance with the grant, particularly given reports suggesting NPR failed to adhere to the grant's terms of editorial integrity. CPB acknowledged withholding some grant funds pending NPR's improvement.

"Withholding basic information from Congress about the grants to NPR is unacceptable," Ernst and Cruz wrote. "It raises serious doubts about CPB's commitment to transparency and accountability."

The controversy intensified following the resignation last year of NPR's senior business editor, Uri Berliner, who cited editorial bias as the reason for his departure.

The Trump administration added urgency by submitting its first rescissions request to Congress, proposing to eliminate $9.4 billion in federal funds, including $1.1 billion allocated to CPB, NPR, and the Public Broadcasting Service.

The request freezes these funds for 45 days, during which Congress must act.

If approved, NPR and PBS would lose significant federal support. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order seeking to halt CPB funding for NPR and PBS, leading to lawsuits challenging the order as violating First Amendment rights.

CPB awarded NPR the grant last October to bolster editorial operations after Berliner publicly criticized NPR's editorial practices. The $1.9 million grant was intended to enhance accuracy, fairness, balance, objectivity, and transparency at NPR and ensure diverse perspectives.

Ernst's staff, however, reported encountering resistance when seeking details on NPR's compliance.

CPB staff cited contractual confidentiality, stating, "I checked with colleagues, and unfortunately, I'm not able to share the grant reporting we received due to the terms of our contract with NPR."

In response, Ernst and Cruz formally requested that CPB deliver to Congress all documents relating to the grant agreement and evaluations of NPR's performance by June 9 as part of their constitutional oversight duty.

The senators argue that CPB's failure to provide essential details undermines trust and raises significant doubts about the agency's capability to responsibly manage taxpayer funds, especially given CPB's request for a $595 million allocation in fiscal 2027.

PBS receives federal funds annually but is required by law to provide transparency through audits and public reports, conditions emphasized by Ernst and Cruz in their oversight initiative.