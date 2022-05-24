Sen. Ernst Introduces Bill to Transfer Border Wall Materials to States

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Tuesday introduced new legislation that would force the transfer of unused materials bought to build a wall on the southwest border to states.

The BUILD IT Act would require the federal government to transfer any materials that were bought for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border but were not used to states located on the southwest border, such as Texas and Arizona, to be used to build border barriers and walls.

"We are witnessing a crisis of historic proportions at our southern border under the Biden administration. President Biden's refusal to take action at the border has been a disaster, but his decision to cancel border barrier projects that were already underway is literally costing taxpayers billions," Ernst said in a statement to Fox News.

"Taxpayers have already paid $350 million for the concrete, steel, and fencing that is now sitting idle. Why not let states who want to build the wall access these unused materials?" She added, according to the Washington Times.

Ernst's fellow Iowa Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing his support for the legislation.

"President Biden has made a laundry list of irresponsible policy decisions that have led to complete chaos at our southern border, including his decision to halt construction of the border wall. This has not only cost taxpayers safety and security, but it's also costing them nearly $3 million per day," Grassley said. "We are a welcoming nation, but a country without a border isn't a country. Our bill will allow states to take an important step toward fixing this unprecedented border crisis by continuing construction of a border wall."