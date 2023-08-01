NBA Player Launches Sportswear Brand Based on Faith

NBA player Jonathan Isaac has launched a leisure and sportswear brand called UNITUS inspired by the Orlando Magic forward's strong Christian faith and American values, Sports Spectrum reported on Tuesday.

Isaac explained that the brand's logo was based on the Ark of the Covenant and said he would be debuting the "Judah I" shoe during the upcoming NBA season. The initial clothing line includes leisurewear such as hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirts.

Isaac, who made headlines in 2020 for standing during the national anthem while his teammates knelt, told "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday that he did so because "I didn't want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So I decided to stand up and share it."

He also said that buying merchandise from "woke" companies is a form of support for the leftist politics and progressive messages they endorse, explaining that "when we do give our money to companies that don't support our values, we're co-signing their message. So what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values."

He emphasized that his beliefs and action are "not about hating anybody. It's not about going against anybody. It's simply saying that our values are valid, and they deserve to be celebrated. And if they won't, then we'll celebrate them ourselves."

Isaac tore his ACL in 2020 and spent the next two seasons recovering from the injury, according to Sports Spectrum.

During that time he published a book, "Why I Stand," which tells the story of how his faith has influenced his life decisions.