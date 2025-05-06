Jon Voight: Suggested Tariffs on Foreign Films to Trump

Actor Jon Voight said he suggested the idea for tariffs on films made in other countries before President Donald Trump brought up the proposal over the weekend, The Hill reported.

Voight and his manager, Steven Paul, met with the president over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, NBC News reported, and then Trump floated the proposal himself.

"After meeting with many of the entertainment leaders, I have brought forward recommendations to the president for certain tax provisions that can help the industry — some provisions that could be extended and others that could be revived or instituted," Voight said in a video statement, The Hill reported.

Trump had announced on Truth Social, Sunday evening, that he was "authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States trade representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands." The president added that "the movie industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the USA, are being devastated." White House officials clarified on Monday that "no final decisions" had been made and that they were "exploring all options," NBC News reported. Voight is one of three actors the president chose to be "special ambassadors to Hollywood," with the other two being Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone.