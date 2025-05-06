Jon Voight: Suggested Tariffs on Foreign Films to Trump

Actor Jon Voight said he suggested the idea for tariffs on films made in other countries before President Donald Trump brought up the proposal over the weekend, The Hill reported.
Voight and his manager, Steven Paul, met with the president over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, NBC News reported, and then Trump floated the proposal himself.
"After meeting with many of the entertainment leaders, I have brought forward recommendations to the president for certain tax provisions that can help the industry — some provisions that could be extended and others that could be revived or instituted," Voight said in a video statement, The Hill reported.
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
