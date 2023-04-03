Jon Voight: Trump Will 'Save This Nation' Despite 'Cruel' Indictment

Actor Jon Voight released a compelling message Sunday, insisting that former President Donald Trump would persevere through his current trials and "save this nation" in 2024.

Voight unveiled the message through a post on his social media platforms, slamming Trump's "cruel" indictment by a New York grand jury investigating the hush money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels.

He began by reminiscing on the country's current state, drawing memories back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the onslaught of gun violence caused by a mental health crisis.

But he quickly pivoted to President Joe Biden's performance and the ongoing legal pursuits against Trump.

"The Biden administration is a false security for our nation. It's a joke. It's a disgrace," Voight proclaimed.

"We must all vote in 2024 for the only president that can take this country and strip away the dirt, the grime, the lies, and make this country what it was meant to be — the greatest country," he added.

Voight also urged that "we, the people, must see this lie that they have brought upon President Trump."

"An indictment. This cruel intention. This lie. We must not forget [former President Bill] Clinton's true affair and that they never caused this cruelty on any other president before," the actor stressed.

"The 45th president of the United States shall save this nation from the barbaric left insanity, and we, the people, shall help — with our truths and prayers," he continued. "Let us all put faith back."

Only Trump, Voight stressed, "will build this land back to her beauty where she will stand proud and she will hold the torch up for freedom — freedom of the people, ... the American Dream."

His comments arrived one day before Trump traveled to New York City for his imminent arraignment by the Manhattan district attorney's office for around 30 charges related to document fraud.