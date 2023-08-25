×
Tags: jon tester | montana | election | tim sheehy

Sen. Tester Hit by Challenger for 'Woke Crap' in Military

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 01:55 PM EDT

Republican Tim Sheehy, running to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, released a new digital ad focusing on the military and banning "woke crap" from bases.

A narrator said in a new 30-second ad, titled "Reporting for Duty," "We need strong, conservative leaders who know how to defend America. We need Tim Sheehy."

In the ad, Sheehy said: "China is building a fierce military; the Mexican drug cartels are killing our kids with fentanyl; and [President] Joe Biden is allowing drag queen story time on our military bases."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin earlier this year announced that the Pentagon would not allow drag performances at military bases.

"Drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds," Austin said in a statement at the end of May.

Sheehy, founder and CEO of Bridger Aerospace, noted that he's "a combat-wounded Navy SEAL running for the Senate to get this woke crap out of our military and to keep our country safe."

He added at the video's conclusion: "Jon Tester's AWOL, I'm Tim Sheehy and I approve this message because I'm reporting for duty."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
