Tester First Dem Senator to Back GOP's Laken Riley Act

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., broke with his party and became the first Democrat in the upper chamber to co-sponsor the Republican-led Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia nursing student who was slain in February, allegedly by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant.

Tester's support is notable since he voted against the bill when it was offered as an amendment to spending bills. However, he did say last month he would support it as a standalone bill, The Hill reported.

The legislation would require federal officials to apprehend and detain undocumented immigrants who commit crimes such as burglary, shoplifting, or larceny until these individuals are removed from the United States.

"After hearing from law enforcement officers across Montana, I'm backing the Laken Riley Act to make sure that individuals who enter our country and commit a crime are held accountable so that no Montana family has to worry about the safety of their loved ones," Tester said in a video statement.

Tester is a three-term senator who is facing a difficult election for a fourth term. His Montana seat is just one battleground for control of the Senate beginning in 2025. Republican businessman and retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is running to unseat Tester.

Riley was 22 when she was killed while out for a run on the University of Georgia campus. Police say the illegal immigrant accused in her killing was previously arrested for a nonviolent crime in New York City but released. Jose Ibarra was indicted on 10 counts of murder and other offenses on Wednesday.

"Keeping Montana safe is my top priority, which is why I've repeatedly called on the Biden Administration and Congress to do more to secure the southern border and have worked to get the brave men and women in law enforcement what they need to keep criminals off our streets," Tester said in the statement.

The Laken Riley Act passed in the House in March with support of every Republican and 37 Democrats.