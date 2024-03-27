Trump Critic Jon Stewart Overvalued His NYC Home by 829 Percent

Comedian Jon Stewart was swiftly called out on his criticism of former President Donald Trump's real estate practices this week when online sleuths discovered he is guilty of the same tactics, as first reported by the New York Post.

On Monday night, "The Daily Show" host played a clip and took issue with "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary noting that the crimes Trump has been accused of have "never been prosecuted." O’Leary went on to say that falsifying business records in the second degree, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, and conspiracy are "done by every real estate developer everywhere on earth in every city."

In response, Stewart quipped "How is he not mad about overvaluations in the real world? Because they are not victimless crimes."

In 2014, Stewart sold his Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million. Yet according to real estate records obtained by The New York Post, the 2013-2014 market value was $1.882 million and had an assessor valuation of $847,174. Records also showed that Stewart had paid far lower property taxes, which had been calculated based on the assessor valuation.

The New York assessor valuation on Stewart’s penthouse is the precise citation method and metric that New York Attorney General Letitia James used to value Trump’s properties.

Trump, his company, and his top executives have been charged with inflating the value of various real estate holdings to obtain favorable loans. Last month Trump was ordered to pay a $454 million civil fraud judgment yet a New York appeal court on Monday agreed to hold off on collection if he paid $175 million in 10 days.