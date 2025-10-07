WATCH TV LIVE

Jon Stewart: Schumer a 'Human Flat Tire' With Humor

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 12:12 PM EDT

Comedy Central host Jon Stewart criticized Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during Monday's episode of "The Daily Show" for attempting a joke during a press conference about the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"Democrats are adamant that we must protect the healthcare of the American people," Schumer said in the first section Stewart played while mocking the senator's hand gestures.

"Uh… Good points. Not crazy about this," Stewart said. "Solid framing, delivered with clarity. Really could have done without the whole 'Americans demand' — but if you had stopped there, that would be great. But you are going to keep talking, aren't you? Aren't you?"

The Senate on Monday did not pass either of two proposed measures to fund federal agencies. The Democrats' proposal failed by a 45-55 vote and the Republican bill failed by a 52-42 vote. Both needed 60 votes to pass.

"New data came out today from KFF — and that is not Kentucky fried French fries. KFF, could be Kentucky French fries, hmm? Yeah. I know," Schumer said during the press conference, looking back at Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Schumer was referring to the Kaiser Family Foundation and looked around for any supportive laughter.

Said Stewart: "Who is that joke even for, 6-year-olds that watch C-SPAN? What the f*** are you doing? Chuck Schumer is a human flat tire."

"'Kentucky fried French fries.' Look at poor Klobuchar!" Stewart continued. "That is the face of someone who talked to their dad, who said, 'Just please don't do your Indian accent in the restaurant, that's all I'm asking,' but then dad was like, 'A chicken tikka masala,' and he looks at her and he's like, 'I'm killin'!'"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., continued to label the government closure "the Democrat Shutdown" telling reporters Tuesday that the Democrats "voted again to keep the government closed, so that was their fifth vote to shut the government down on the American people. It is regrettable and sad and real pain is being felt by real people because of these political shenanigans."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 12:12 PM
