Under Fire, USDA Reopens HBCU Scholarship Program

The Trump administration has reopened applications for a federal scholarship that supports agriculture students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) after facing backlash from lawmakers over its abrupt suspension last week, The Hill reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reinstated the 1890 National Scholars Program, a federal scholarship initiative that benefits students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who study agriculture and related fields.

According to an update on its website, the program, which unexpectedly was put on hold last week for further review, resumed accepting applications on Tuesday.

Eligible students can apply until March 15.

The USDA's Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE), which administers the scholarship, has not provided a statement explaining the reversal. However, a spokesperson previously assured The Hill that students already receiving the award would not lose their funding.

"Like other programs within the Department, Secretary Rollins will continue to review the 1890 National Scholars Program, its mission, and its metrics to ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer resources," the spokesperson said last week.

The move to suspend the program was widely criticized by lawmakers, particularly those advocating for HBCU funding.

The Biden administration had previously supported initiatives to bolster diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, many of which have faced challenges under the new Trump administration's directives.

Established in 1992, the 1890 National Scholars Program covers tuition, room and board for students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences or related fields at 19 historically Black land-grant universities. Last year, 94 students were awarded the scholarship.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee and a founding member of the bipartisan HBCU Caucus, welcomed the program's reinstatement.

"I'm pleased the Secretary has lifted the suspension of and reopened the application for the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program," Adams said in a statement. "This program has been in place since 1992, and I hope we can work together to address the real challenges and real opportunities for our 1890s and our HBCUs."

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., also condemned the pause, vowing to continue monitoring potential cuts to HBCU funding.

"The Trump Administration should never have paused this funding in the first place," Ossoff said. "I will continue my oversight to ensure that Georgia HBCU students receive the support Congress directed to them."

The reinstatement follows mounting criticism over the Trump administration's broader efforts to scale back DEI-related federal programs.