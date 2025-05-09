WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jon favreau | joe biden | election | 2028 | democrats | donald trump | kamala harris

Favreau Urges 2028 Democrats to Come Clean on Biden

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 08:45 PM EDT

Podcast host Jon Favreau advised fellow Democrats who are thinking of running for president in 2028 to distance themselves from former President Joe Biden and say he should not have run for president in 2024.

On the "Pod Save America" podcast, Favreau, a former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, said Biden stayed in the last presidential race far too long.

Last July, Biden stepped aside after his less-than-impressive debate performance against then-candidate Donald Trump. Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, was handed the Democratic Party's nomination only a few months before the general election.

Democrats have spent the months since their defeat wringing their hands over when and how Biden should have stepped aside.

"The answer is, he shouldn't have run for a second term. And when he did run for a second term, he should have stepped down much earlier after the debate, and his close advisers shouldn't have told him to run again, and they shouldn't have told him he was going to win," Favreau said.

"I think that every Democratic politician, particularly those who want to lead the party and want to run in 2028, have to just rip the [expletive] Band-Aid off," Favreau added.

Many Democrats have criticized Biden for staying in the 2024 presidential race and not putting party before his own personal ambitions. Strategist Anthony Coley told The Hill this week that Biden and the party need to move on from each other.

"Elections are about the future. Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war. Every interview he does provides a contrast to Trump that's just not helpful for the Democratic brand, which needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain't that," Coley said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Podcast host Jon Favreau advised fellow Democrats who are thinking of running for president in 2028 to distance themselves from former President Joe Biden and say he should not have run for president in 2024.
jon favreau, joe biden, election, 2028, democrats, donald trump, kamala harris
295
2025-45-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved