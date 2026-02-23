Joint Chiefs Chair Warns of Prolonged Iran War

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly warned President Donald Trump and other top officials that initiating military action against Iran could involve the U.S. in a prolonged conflict.

Caine has taken a cautious tone in high-level discussions about whether to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, stressing the risk of escalation, American casualties, and long-term entanglement, Axios reported Monday.

While Caine, Trump's top military adviser, supported aggressive planning in other theaters, two sources described him as a "reluctant warrior" when it comes to Iran, given the higher stakes.

The internal debate comes as Trump weighs military options against Tehran amid stalled nuclear talks and a major U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Axios reported that Trump has empowered a small brain trust, including envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, to present options that maximize leverage while minimizing risk.

Caine has been the only military leader briefing Trump in recent weeks, according to Axios, underscoring his influence.

A Joint Staff spokesperson said the chairman provides a range of military options and associated risks confidentially to civilian leaders.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance has raised concerns about the complexity and potential entanglement of a strike, though he is not said to be opposed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, historically hawkish on Iran, has reportedly refrained from strongly advocating either position.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue.

The BBC reported that Witkoff is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva as Oman-mediated talks resume.

Trump on Thursday said the world would know within "10 days" whether a deal is possible or whether the U.S. would take military action.

Despite negotiations, Trump has made clear he expects results.

Witkoff told Fox News the president is "curious" why Iran has not "capitulated" under mounting U.S. pressure, including the deployment of the aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln to the region.

On Capitol Hill and among Trump allies, pressure is mounting in the opposite direction.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., urged the president to move forward with a strike, warning that delay could result in a weak deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also reportedly concerned that Washington could stand down.

The Washington Post in August reported turmoil within the intelligence community after a Defense Intelligence Agency assessment suggested U.S. strikes had set back Iran's nuclear program by months and not "obliterated" it, as Trump had said.

The DIA director was subsequently removed, fueling criticism from Democrats.

For now, the decision rests with Trump. As one senior administration official told Axios, "The decision to strike, when and how or if at all, has not been made."