Feds Consider Resuming J&J Vaccine Distribution

Federal health officials are considering resuming distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 after distribution was suspended amid reports of one woman's death and three hospitalizations related to the inoculations.

"We know that it's not a good thing to leave the pause going for any longer than it absolutely has to go for," said Dr. Peter Marks on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration's top vaccine regulator, according to The New York Times. "Once, essentially, the adequate discussion has occurred, we're prepared to move as quickly as we possibly can."

Federal health officials are waiting to hear from a committee of outside experts who advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before moving forward with their decision. The committee will meet Friday to discuss if they should modify, lift, or extend the suspension.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner, said that blood clots reportedly associated with the vaccing were as rare she hoped they would be when the suspension was recommended.

"We've now received more cases, but it isn't an avalanche," Dr. Woodcock added. "We're not seeing a big surge, which is a great relief."



Marks did not specify how many new cases were confirmed but maintained the rate of the adverse reactions should not be higher "in terms of the order of magnitude."

Woodcock said there were differences of opinion within the FDA whether the risk of shelving the vaccine outweighed the benefits. She added that a warning label could have been sufficient if there were high rates of clots such as one in every 25,000 or 50,000 young women.

"We would be putting people at risk when we didn't have that information," she said.

Others in the health field shared Woodcock's sentiment.

"It's just very hard for me to see, even if you multiply the number of cases by five or by 10, that you come to the conclusion that this is not a good thing to do, giving you the vaccine," stated Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said in an interview this week that public health officials faced a very tough decision on whether to halt distriubution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"It's so painful or difficult when there is not an absolutely right or absolutely wrong way to come down on something," Fauci told interviewers. "It's just a gray zone."

But, "a decision has to be made," he added.