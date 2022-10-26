GOP Senators Send DOJ Attorney Letter With Hunter Biden Financial Docs

Republican Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. attorney David Weiss in Delaware including more than 200 pages of documents and bank records to use in the Department of Justice’s investigation of Hunter Biden.

“Since August 2019, we have been investigating Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s financial connections to foreign governments and questionable foreign nationals,” the letter, published by FOX News said. “Today, in light of your and DOJ’s failure to respond to our legitimate Congressional oversight requests and as part of our ongoing Congressional investigation, we are transmitting to you over 200 pages of records relating to the Biden family’s connections to the Chinese regime and persons connected to its military and intelligence elements.”

The materials attached with the letter included bank records and business documents for Hudson West III LLC, and Owasco LLC, two entities controlled by Hunter Biden, which had financial dealings with Chinese energy company CEFC, which has been directly linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to the letter and supporting documents, CEFC transferred almost $5 million to Biden’s two companies, and President Joe Biden’s brother James’ company, the Lion Hall Group, between August 2017 to October 2018.

Between August 2017-18, Hunter Biden’s company, Owasco, sent James Biden’s company almost $1.4 million, the records show.

“The records we are providing to you also show additional payments after Hunter Biden became a manager from Hudson West III to CEFC Infrastructure Investment totaling $381,033.68,” the letter said.

Money also flowed to Gongwen Dong, logging $123,319 from 12 different transactions, a business associate of Hunter’s that Johnson said in a 2021 press release also had connections to the CCP.

Another almost $30,000 was sent to Hunter Biden’s assistant JiaQi Bao, who Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in his own letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, is linked to the CCP as well.

“After infiltrating the Biden family, Bao urged Hunter to encourage Joe Biden to run for president months before he announced,” Comer’s letter said. “Then [she] supplied the Biden family campaign advice related to China.”

Comer said the relationship between Hunter and Boa went “beyond professional” and that Republicans on his committee were “concerned” that Biden was compromised as a result.

“Due to the interconnected nature of the Biden family’s finances and business dealings, this type of access would jeopardize U.S. national security,” the letter said.