×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | johnson | covid | mouthwash

Sen. Ron Johnson Defends Mouthwash COVID Remedy Remark, Says Taken Out of Context

Sen. Ron Johnson Defends Mouthwash COVID Remedy Remark, Says Taken Out of Context
(Toni Sandys/Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 03:18 PM

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Thursday defended controversial advice to use mouthwash to protect against COVID-19, saying his remarks were taken out of context, CNN reported.

In comments to a CNN producer, Johnson sought to clarify the advice he offered during a telephone town hall on Wednesday, CNN reporter Manu Raju tweeted.

"I'm doing a telephone town hall, and I'm telling people take it seriously and do what you can to boost your immune system and eat healthy," Johnson said, CNN reported.

"I was just trying to tell Wisconsinites to take it serious," he added.

Wisconsin outlet Heartland Signal tweeted Wednesday that Johnson, during a tele-town hall, remarked: "By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus. If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?"

Johnson later tweeted a public website that concluded mouthwash provides "modest benefits" in lowering viral loads in saliva.

A dental-professional-focused website run by Listerine, one of the world's most widely used mouthwash products, says the evidence is not strong enough to conclude it's helpful against COVID-19, however.

Listerine "is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label," the website states

Johnson has previously pushed back against standard medical guidance by supporting the use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin and the use of hydroxychloroquine to battle COVID.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Thursday defended controversial advice to use mouthwash to protect against COVID-19, saying his remarks were taken out of context, CNN reported.In comments to a CNN producer, Johnson sought to clarify the advice he offered during a telephone ...
johnson, covid, mouthwash
234
2021-18-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved