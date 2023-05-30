Johns Hopkins Implements Pronoun Guide

Johns Hopkins Medicine, located in Maryland, recently handed out a comprehensive pronoun usage guide to its employees as they navigate a new inclusive identification policy.

The guide includes an extensive list of pronouns, introducing unconventional options such as "aerself" and "faerself," among others. In total, there are 50 different pronouns for healthcare workers to choose from, including ve, xe, per, and ae.

The guide not only provides examples of how to correctly utilize these pronouns but also instructs employees on proper title usage, suggesting "Mr." for men, "Miss" for women, and "Mx." for nonbinary or gender diverse individuals, according to a Fox News report.

Alongside the pronoun guide, Johns Hopkins Medicine implemented a policy last year enabling employees to display their legal names on identification badges while also offering the choice to use a name that aligns with their gender identity.

The information was announced on a podcast by Paula Neira, the program director for LGBTQ+ Equity and Education at Johns Hopkins Medicine, explaining that a change in Maryland law facilitated the inclusion of chosen names on ID badges.

However, the adoption of these new rules has not been without criticism. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, a retired professor and former associate dean for curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, argues that clear communication between doctors and patients is of paramount importance.

He suggests that using pronouns associated with an individual's identification badge could imply a specific ideological and political perspective, potentially hindering effective communication in the physician-patient relationship.

In response, a spokesperson from Johns Hopkins Medicine reaffirmed the institution's commitment to fostering a supportive, diverse, and inclusive community. They emphasized that the flexibility in displaying names on ID badges adheres to federal and state regulations while allowing individuals to be identified according to their preferences. The spokesperson stated that Johns Hopkins Medicine will continue to provide options that ensure a respectful and inclusive environment for all.