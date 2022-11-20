Sen. Barrasso: Senate GOP Focused on Herschel Walker Election

The Senate leadership elections proceeded without the winner of the Georgia runoff race being present to vote because GOP lawmakers decided to get the matter behind them so they could focus on getting Herschel Walker elected to replace Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in January, Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday.

"The good news is that the Republicans have taken the House of Representatives," the Wyoming Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "We have derailed this runaway freight train of the Democrats' reckless spending. We will now be able to hold this administration accountable and focus on the spending, and our focus is all on getting Herschel Walker elected."

Several GOP lawmakers had called for the Senate leadership elections to be put on hold pending the Georgia race, and there was a "productive and positive discussion" in the conference about how all members could be more involved in decisions, but ended up voting 2-1 to proceed with the election for the minority leader, which pitted current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., against Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for the top spot.

"People know the strengths and weaknesses of both of the candidates, and 37-10 people validated Mitch McConnell's leadership because of his strategic abilities, and his ability to raise money," said Barrasso.

McConnell's role in filling Supreme Court seats was also discussed in detail, said Barrasso, pointing out that the seat once held by Justice Antonin Scalia stayed open for nine months after McConnell blocked then-President Barack Obama's pick, Merrick Garland, but "he filled the Ruth Bader Ginsberg seat in seven weeks, establishing a firewall on the Supreme Court."

Barrasso also discussed the growing inflation, considering the oncoming holiday season. He said it has been caused because of the spending coming from Washington, as well as the nation's energy policies.

"What's happening right now with regard to China and the U.S., China is eating our lunch at the climate conference in Egypt, and they're not even there," said Barrasso. "John Kerry is there trying to give away the store. There's already a U.N. climate fund that China can feed from, and we put money into it. And now, astonishingly, they want to set up a climate reparations program ... But with Republicans taking control of the House, Congress can stop any additional taxes on oil and gas," said Barrasso, as energy is partly driving the inflation.

"Diesel prices in Wyoming today are $2 a barrel higher than regular gasoline," said Barrasso. "I was at the Wyoming Farm Bureau meeting, that is the big issue. It's driving the costs."