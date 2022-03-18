Zogby Poll: Adults 'Very Concerned' About Nuclear Threat

American adults are adamant about not fighting another war, as an overwhelming majority is concerned about a nuclear war erupting, according to The Zogby Poll released Friday.

A combined 88% are concerned about a nuclear war between the U.S., Europe, and Russia, including a near majority (48%) "very concerned." Just 12% of American adults polled were unconcerned about the threat.

Among the notables in the poll results:

Women (53%) were more likely to be "very concerned" than men (44%).

Older adults (60-75) were more likely to be "very concerned" (52%) than younger adults aged 18-24 (41%).

Democrats (58%) were much more likely to be "very concerned" than Republicans (46%) and independents (38%).

Ideological liberals were more likely to be "very concerned" (61%) compared to moderates (41%) and conservatives (46%).

Hispanics (55%) and African Americans (53%) were more likely to be "very concerned" than Whites (46%) or Asians (42%).

Adults in large cities (more than 500K residents) were the most "very concerned" (62%) compared to adults living in medium sized cities (38%), small cities (41%), suburbs (45%), and rural areas (52%).

American adults are almost equally concerned about nuclear war as they are "impressed" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's resolve in fighting back against Vladimir Putin's invasion (85%).

Breaking down those numbers in the poll:

A majority are "very impressed" (56%), while 29% were impressed, and a combined 15% were unimpressed (unimpressed and very unimpressed).

Those impressed with Zelenskyy were more likely very impressed in the East (60%) and South (61%), than the Central/Great Lakes (51%) and the West (51%).

Oldest adults surveyed aged 60-75 (75%) were more likely to be "very impressed" than the youngest adults aged 18-44 (41%).

Democrats (66%) were much more likely to be "very impressed" than Republicans (53%) and independents (52%). The same was also the case with liberals (71%) compared with moderates (54%) and conservatives (53%).

As for the Biden administration's response to Russia's aggression in the Ukraine, Americans are least on board with military action such as bombings and soldiers on the ground and cyber-attacks (both 16%), while 18% supported all the options. Just 11% supported none of the options.

"We asked adults if the war in Ukraine dragged on how the U.S. should respond: sanctioning Russia (46%) and solving the crisis diplomatically (41%) were the two most popular choices that surveyed adults expressed as the best way to deal with a long war in Ukraine," the poll analysis read. "A third of surveyed respondents believed supporting the resistance in Ukraine was also an effective solution."

Zogby Analytics conducted an online survey of 1,007 U.S. adults aged 18-75 between March 1-2, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.